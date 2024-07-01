"Eager to portray impactful character": Kritika Kamra on working in 'Matka King'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 : Actor Kritika Kamra has a crucial role in the new series 'Matka King', which will be headlined by Vijay Varma.

On working with director Nagraj Manjule for the show, Kritika said, "I am incredibly excited to work with Nagraj Manjule, a filmmaker whose work I have deeply admired."

She added,"Being directed by a National Award-winning director like Nagraj is an honour and a tremendous learning experience. 'Matka King' offers a rich, layered story that is both gripping and historically significant. The world of Matka gambling is complex and fraught with danger, and my part compliments that larger story being showcased. After the positive response to my role in 'Bambai Meri Jaan,' I'm eager to portray another strong, impactful character in 'Matka King.' While there's a similarity of the two worlds, my character and its arc is polar opposite to Bambai, the only common thread being that they're both fierce characters."

The official synopsis of 'Matka King' read, "It is a fictional tale set in 1960s Mumbai, where an enterprising cotton trader who craves legitimacy and respect starts a new gambling game dubbed 'Matka'. This game takes the city by storm, democratizing a terrain previously reserved for the rich and elite."

The Prime Video series also features Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover and Siddharth Jadhav in pivotal roles.

