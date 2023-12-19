"Easiest thing to do...": Prithviraj Sukumaran shares experience of working with Prabhas in 'Salaar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 : Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently busy promoting his upcoming action thriller film 'Salaar- Part 1: Ceasefire'.

Helmed by 'KGF 2' director Prashanth Neel, the film also stars Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.

Sharing his experience of working with the 'Baahubali' actor in the film, Prithviraj told ANI, "Working with Prabhas is the easiest thing to do. It is because of the way Prabhas is as a person...He is a really nice guy. He just goes out of his way to make everyone around him very comfortable. He is not aware of the fact that he is such a big star. So, it was delightful to work with him. I am not somebody who has a lot of friends but Prabhas is somebody who I will definitely consider a friend now..."

'Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire' is all set to hit theatres on December 22 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Talking about the film, Prithviraj shared, "I remember the first time, the idea of being part of Salaar was pitched to me...I did not expect that Salaar would be a film like this. When you imagine Prashanth Neel, the director of KGF series, making a film with Prabhas - one of the biggest stars in the country, you don't think that it will be a film about two friends...That is what Salaar is actually...It's an exciting film."

Recently, the makers unveiled the film's official trailer which received good responses from the fans.

The trailer showcased the action-packed world of Salaar, as well as some smooth camera motions and a captivating soundtrack.

The 'Baahubali' actor is seen in a completely rugged avatar.

'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire' also stars Tinnu Anand and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Apart from this, Prithviraj Sukumarn will also be seen alongside Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar in the action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and also in a survival adventure film 'The Goat Life'.

