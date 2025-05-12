Echo Teaser Out: BTS Jin Surprises ARMY With Glimpse of Upcoming Solo Project (Watch Video)

Post military discharge Jin is full in action with his reality show venture and solo project. He was recently part of the Netflix variety show Kian's Bizarre B&B. After Happy now BTS Jin will be releasing his second solo album. BTS member Kim Seokjin aka Jin, unveiled the highlight medley of his upcoming second solo album, Echo. The teaser is creating a buzz on social media.

Jin's upcoming album Echo, a follow-up to his 2024 debut solo album Happy, will be released on May 16 at 1 PM KST. A teaser showcases instrumental versions of all seven tracks, including the title track "Don't Say You Love Me," "Nothing Without Your Love," the rock-infused "Loser" featuring Yena, "Rope It," "With the Clouds," "Background," and "To Me, Today," highlighting Jin's versatile vocals.



Since their 2013 debut, BTS has achieved global success with catchy pop music and collaborations, consistently engaging their ARMY. Anticipation is building for the June reunion of Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, V (Kim Taehyung), Suga, J-Hope, and RM. There are many live band instruments and as someone who loves Rock and loves Seokjin's voice in it, this is everything! I love when Jin sing ballads or slow songs too and it look like he even..." said one of his fan,

OHMYGOD ALL THESE INSTRUMENTALS SOUNDS SO AMAZING SO BEAUTIFUL.. GIVE ME THE ALBUM RIGHT NOWW!!!😭😭😭



ECHO HIGHLIGHT MEDLEY

ECHO IS COMING#Jin#Jin_Echopic.twitter.com/iAv8cAWomO — VinterBear⟭⟬ᵇᵗˢ ʸᵉᵃʳ💜⁷ (@shadowlike_v) May 11, 2025

Adding to the fervor, Jin is preparing for his first solo tour, the Run Seokjin Ep Tour, with a busy schedule from June to August. The tour begins at the Goyang Auxiliary Stadium in South Korea on June 28 and 29, followed by performances in Japan, London, and Amsterdam.