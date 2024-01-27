ECI, Rajkumar Hirani release short film on voter awareness

Mumbai, Jan 27 Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has joined hands with the Election Commission of India (ECI) in producing a short film on voter awareness.

Released on National Voters' Day (January 25), the short film is titled as ‘My Vote, My Duty’, based on the theme ‘Value of One Vote’.

The film features messages from Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Rajkummar Rao, R. Madhavan, Raveena Tandon, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Arshad Warsi, Bhumi Pednekar and Mona Singh.

Talking about the same, the ECI said in a statement: “The film aims to address attitudinal barriers such as indifference and apathy, reaffirming the importance of each vote.”

“Produced by Rajkumar Hirani and directed by Sanjiv Kishinchandani, the film aspires to inspire citizens to recognise the significance of their votes. The film highlights the impact of every single vote,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Hirani’s recent release ‘Dunki' starring Shah Rukh Khan has been loved by audiences of all age groups across the world.

The film made its place through action-packed cinemas with its heartwarming story. It also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

