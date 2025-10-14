Eco-friendly diyas made with cow dung light up Hyderabad shops, attracting a large crowd

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 14 : With the Diwali festivities around the corner, a unique, yet sustainable business approach has started lighting up the streets in Hyderabad.

Local vendors are taking the eco-friendly approach by selling eco-friendly diyas made with cow dung, attracting a major crowd.

One of them was Ramakrishna Reddy, a cow dung diya seller, who is on a mission to promote eco-friendly diyas made from mud and cow dung. "We're making efforts to stop people from buying Chinese lights and instead opt for our eco-friendly diyas, which are beneficial for the environment," Reddy told ANI.

The stall has become a hub for those looking for sustainable Diwali options. "Thousands of diyas are purchased and lit by people. We only sell eco-friendly and organic products," he added. Reddy also advocated for the selling and purchasing of organic fruits and vegetables, adding that food items are produced through sustainable means.

Customers like Babu Rao swear by these eco-friendly diyas. "Every year, I buy these diyas for Diwali. They're made from cow dung and cause no pollution. All Hyderabadis should use these," Rao said.

Laxmi, another satisfied customer, highlighted the benefits of using cow dung diyas. "When lit with ghee, they produce oxygen and remove pollution. They're very useful," she said.

Pratap, who has been using cow dung diyas for five years, believes it's time to go back to traditional ways. "In my village, we light lamps with cow dung diyas every year. Nowadays, people have switched to artificial ones, but we should go back to cow dung diyas. They're pollution-free," Pratap said.

As Diwali approaches, Reddy's business has started booming, with people from different places coming to buy these eco-friendly products.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor