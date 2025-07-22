Ed Sheeran announces his new 'LOOP ' tour

London [UK], July 22 : British singer Ed Sheeran on Tuesday announced his new 'LOOP' tour, which will kick-start in January 2026.

Sharing details about the tour, Ed, in an Instagram post, wrote, "Starting a brand new tour next year called the LOOP tour. New stage, new tricks, new set up, new songs and all the classics added in. We kick it off in Australia and New Zealand in Jan, Feb, March 2026, which is always the best time, I can't wait to be back. Tickets on sale Tues 29th July, see you all there x."

The announcement left Ed's fans extremely excited.

"So keen to see you in concert again," a social media user commented.

"Wow another concert...can't wait," another user wrote.

Meanwhile, Ed is basking in the success of his latest song, 'Sapphire,' which he made in collaboration with Arijit Singh.

Sharing what went on behind the track, Ed, in an Instagram post, wrote, "Sapphire was the first song I finished for Play that made me know where the album was heading. It's why I finished the recording process in Goa surrounded by some of the best musicians in India. It was an incredible creative process. I shot the music video with @liampethickphoto and @nicminns across my India tour earlier this year, we wanted to showcase the beauty and breadth of the country and its culture."

He added, "The final jigsaw piece for me was getting @arijitsingh on the record, I'll make a post about that in a few days but it was a journey to get there and such an amazing day of music and family. Me and him have done a full Punjabi version of the song that will come out in the next few weeks, which has a lot more of him on it. This is the album version of the song, and my favourite song on the album. Hope you guys love it. Sapphire out now x."

