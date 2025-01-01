Ed Sheeran hints at a new album release in 2025

Los Angeles, Jan 1 English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has got his fans excited for 2025 with a bold promise which is thrilling and teasing his fanbase in equal measure.

The 33-year-old ‘Shape of You’ hitmaker spent large parts of 2024 on the road due to his ongoing The Mathematics Tour, which celebrates the works of his first five studio albums, Plus, Multiply, Divide, Equals and Subtract. The tour began back in April 2022 and is not due to end until September 2025 and saw the flame haired pop singer play 43 concerts around the globe in 2024 alone, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

While Ed has unleashed five mathematical related albums since he debuted on the music scene in 2011, he has also released two further albums, with Number 6 Collaborations Project released in 2019 and Autumn Variations released in 2023.

However, it seems his fans can never be satiated and they are frothing at the prospect that his next album will be released in 2025. Taking to social media on New Year's Eve to reflect on the past 12 months, Ed appeared to signify that he indeed does plan to release a new record in the new year.

The singer wrote in a caption for a collection of snaps, "2024 was a year of touring, painting, traveling, fathering, recording and creating. thank you for all the wonderful memories this year. 2025 is a year of releasing, which I'm very excited about. see you in the new year for a lot of fun stuff. have a great one gang”.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, his fans were excited by the update, with many sharing that they had been honoured to witness him on stage at some point over the year.

One wrote, "It will be forever the year i saw you live thank you for everything COME BACK SOON”.

And another wrote, "Thank you for making my wonderful year, as always, but this one in particular. I had the opportunity to see you play at ROCK IN RIO BRAZIL, I love you man. HAPPY NEW YEAR”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor