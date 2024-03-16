Ed Sheeran says to Huma he loved Anurag Kashyap’s 'Gangs of Wasseypur'

Mumbai, March 16 Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, who is currently receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the third season of the streaming show ‘Maharani’, met the British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran at director-choreographer Farah Khan’s party in Mumbai.

The actress shared that the singer-songwriter told her that he absolutely loves the 2012 gangster-drama film ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’.

Huma took to her Instagram on Saturday and shared pictures from the party that was organised by Farah.

She also poked fun at Farah as she first applauded her for being the best host and then said that the director-choreographer takes the worst photos.

The actress wrote in the caption: “Last night when @teddysphotos told me he loved #gangsofwasseypur bas aur kya night was made !!! happy faces... thank u @farahkhankunder for being the best host and taking the worst photos no one like you.”

‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, which was directed by auteur Anurag Kashyap, is considered one of the iconic films of Hindi cinema.

The film once again popularised the parallel cinema movement in India after the Hindi-speaking audience’s oversaturation with the mainstream and tentpoles.

Meanwhile, Farah took to the comments section and wrote in jest referencing a paparazzi, “You had me into viral bhayani at my own party.”

To this Huma replied referencing another paparazzi, “Haha loveeee u just pulling your leg .. Manav (sic).”

The pictures also feature actors, like Rajkummar Rao, his wife Patralekha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth and Diana Penty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor