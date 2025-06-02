Ed Sheeran shares candid moments with SRK, Arijit Singh

New Delhi [India], June 2 : British singer Ed Sheeran, who is gearing up for the release of his track 'Sapphire', teased the audience with BTS moments with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and singer Arijit Singh.

In one of the clips, SRK can be seen cutely singing the hook line of Sapphire song. The post also showcases Ed embracing Indian culture, singing in Hindi, getting a Punjabi tattoo, playing traditional Indian instruments, and engaging with college students performing a dance number on the track.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKZhKmWC8MI/?hl=en&img_index=6

Also, take a look at his candid picture with Arijit.

Ed has been to Indian several times. And whenever he comes, he makes sure to spend quality time with his friends from Indian film and music industry.

Earlier this year, Ed Sheeran brought his record-breaking '+= / x' Tour to Delhi-NCR after riveting performances in Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Shillong.

Ed Sheeran expressed his heartfelt gratitude, saying, "The last three weeks in India have been magical. I've learned a lot. Thank you for welcoming me and hopefully I will come back soon!". He concluded the event with 'Bad Habits', after performing 'You Need Me, I Don't Need You' and 'Shape of You.

Last year, filmmaker Farah Khan threw a party for Ed Sheeran. From the who's who of Bollywood gathered under one roof to welcome Ed. Many pics and videos from the party went viral.

One of the clips captured Ed singing his hit song 'Perfect' with none other than SRK by his side, who seemed to be totally engrossed in the singing.

In another clip, SRK was seen teaching Ed his signature pose. In the end, SRK gave Ed a warm hug and kiss."This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together....," Ed captioned the post.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor