Ed Sheeran spills secrets of his disciplined approach to performing

Los Angeles, Dec 20 Grammy-winner Ed Sheeran said he lived an unhealthy lifestyle during his younger years, but is now making a conscious effort to live more healthily and ensure that he's ready for the challenge of performing live.

Talking about why he chooses to spend an hour on a massage table after a gig, Sheeran told Men's Health magazine: "You just want to go to bed or go for a drink with your mates or whatever, but if you don’t do it, you’re just… the next day.

"I can be a guy who can be led quite easily and if I finish a gig and my mates are there, I could go out. So actually having to be in my hotel room … I get the massage and, as soon as the massage is done, I need to go to bed. So it’s great for maintaining my voice, maintaining energy and keeping healthy."

The “Perfect” hitmaker recently rewatched a ten-year-old documentary about his life out tour, and he said that his routines have changed markedly, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "I played three nights in a row and each morning I’m getting interviewed and they’re like, How was last night? And I was like, 'Oh, I was out until 6am doing tequila shots and smoking cigarettes with this person and doing this and that.' Then I’d play a show and it was that seven days a week. But when you watch it and you look at me now, I look 40 in that and I look 24 now."

Sheeran has recently shared that he found that reformer pilates is a great way for him to stay healthy while on tour.

He shared: "Reformer is definitely tied into touring. After the show last night, the last thing I want to do today is bench press and deadlift. So this is a really gentle way to still have the same level of exercise and feel like I’ve burnt calories, but I’ve also stretched."

