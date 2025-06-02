Ed Sheeran teases upcoming single ‘Sapphire’ with video featuring SRK, Arijit Singh

Mumbai, June 2 Pop icon Ed Sheeran is dropping hints for his upcoming track, and what all it would entail. On Monday, the English singer-songwriter took to his Instagram, and shared a teaser to his song ‘Sapphire’.

He shared fun behind-the-scenes moments with Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan and superstar singer Arijit Singh in a now viral social media post. In the video, SRK is seen singing parts of ‘Sapphire’ while Sheeran enjoys coffee with Arijit on a barge. The video also reveals Sheeran embracing Indian culture as he sings in Hindi, gets a Punjabi tattoo, plays traditional Indian instruments, and engages with college students performing a dance number on the track.

‘Sapphire’ is the third release from him upcoming album titled ‘Play’ and follows the success of his recent singles, ‘Old Phone’ and ‘Azizam’. ‘Sapphire’ is set to release on June 5, 2025.

This is not the English singer’s first meeting with SRK. Last year, he met the Bollywood megastar at his house in Mumbai. The two also struck SRK’s signature pose and set the social media on fire. Both SRK and Ed Sheeran took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared a joint post.

They wrote in the caption, "This is the Shape Of Us spreading love". In the video SRK can be seen wearing a loose shirt with papercutting print which he paired with ripped jeans and sneakers.

Ed Sheeran wore black pants, marble print sweatshirt which he paired with his Jordans. They played the song 'Deewangi Deewangi' from the SRK-starrer 'Om Shanti Om'. As soon as the two shared the post on the photo-sharing app, their fans flooded the comments section awestruck by their camaraderie.

The singer also held a private concert for SRK at his Mannat bungalow, in Mumbai last year.

