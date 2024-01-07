Ed Sheeran wins first Emmy for 'Ted Lasso' at Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Los Angeles [US], January 7 : Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran won an Emmy for best original music and lyrics in a television show at the 75th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The pop superstar added another accolade to his significant collection with his win for 'Ted Lasso' at the Creative Arts Emmys.

The other nominees were tracks from Ginny & Georgia, The L Word: Generation Q, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Ted Lasso (nominated twice, only one of the songs being written by Sheeran), and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

This is Sheeran's first Emmy nomination, for the song "A Beautiful Game," which appears in Ted Lasso's season 3 finale and was produced by Max Martin. Sheeran was not present to accept the trophy.

The award honours a song or score created specifically for a television show. Last year's winner was Cinco Paul, who wrote original material for Schmigadoon!

Lasso also won best guest actor in a comedy series for Sam Richardson at the Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday. The Apple TV+ comedy has had 61 Emmy nominations and 13 wins.

The two-day Creative Arts ceremony is giving out nearly 100 (mostly technical) TV awards ahead of the televised Primetime Emmys broadcast on January 15. An edited presentation of the Creative Arts Emmys will also air on January 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FXX, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

