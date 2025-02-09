Ed Sheeran's impromptu Bengaluru street performance stopped by police

Mumbai, Feb 9 Global pop sensation Ed Sheeran is presently in Bengaluru as part of his ongoing +–=÷× Tour (Mathematics Tour). During his visit to the city, the singer decided to go for an impromptu street performance.

The British singer arrived opposite the M G Road Metro station on Church Street, where two microphones and a guitar had been set up for the performance. He started to perform an unplugged version of his popular track "Shape of You". He was only a minute into his performance when a police officer arrived and disconnected the speakers to stop his performance.

According to the police, the event had to be unplugged midway as they had not attained any prior permission for the performance. If the reports are to be believed, the police had also received a complaint of public nuisance against the singer.

After taking over Bengaluru, Ed Sheeran will be seen performing in Shillong's JN Stadium on 12th February. The singer's final stop will be on 15th February at the Leisure Valley Grounds, Gurugram.

In the meantime, Ed Sheeran recently flew to Chennai for his performance at the YMCA Grounds in Nandanam. Before the concert, the singer decided to enjoy some local hospitality. A video circulated on social media, where he was seen enjoying a relaxing head massage on the streets of Chennai. The clip featured a local masseuse rhythmically tapping Ed Sheeran’s head. The singer was also seen making exaggerated faces as he got the massage.

Netizens flooded the comment section with some hilarious reactions like, "Now we would know the reason if you forget lyrics..", "I think it’s the revenge of all the guitars that Ed slapped during bloodstream", "when it says "shake to wake Ted" but you took the wrong Ted", and "This is what happens when Ed keeps teasing us without answering with any other word but soon @teddysphotos , I'm just joking, please forgive me...luv you so much."

