Eddie Brock, his symbiote get hunted down in Tom Hardy's 'Venom: The Last Dance’ trailer

Mumbai, June 3 The trailer of the upcoming Hollywood film ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ was unveiled on Monday. It shows the symbiote getting more powerful than ever but also developing a better sense of humour.

It starts off with Tom Hardy’s character of Eddie Brock warning the henchmen of the possible dangers if they mess with him. When they don’t pay heed, the symbiote shields Eddie from their attack and flips the situation on its head as he devours them.

As Eddie and the symbiote are on the loose being tracked by the authorities, they turn fugitives as they travel across the planet. However, the symbiote soon reveals that those from his home planet have traced his exact location and are now planning an invasion on Earth.

As the trailer progresses high-adrenaline sequence atop an aircraft makes for a compelling watch. The last sequence has the symbiote taking over a horse after Eddie asks him how fast he can run. The symbiote has only one answer, “Only one way to find out.”

As the symbiote takes over, the horse turns into a beast running across the mountains and different landscapes.

The film also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Graham. It is directed by Kelly Marcel from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will exclusively release ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ in Indian cinemas on October 25, 2024, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

