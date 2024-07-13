Eddie Murphy, Paige Butcher exchange vows in private Anguilla ceremony

Washington [US], July 13 : Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher are now officially hitched! The beloved comedian, and his longtime partner, Australian model Paige Butcher, exchanged vows during a private ceremony held in Anguilla on Tuesday, July 9.

This joyous occasion marks their union after a romantic engagement that began in September 2018, according to People magazine.

The intimate wedding, attended by close family and friends, took place amidst the serene backdrop of Anguilla.

Paige Butcher radiated in a corseted gown intricately designed by Mira Zwillinger, adorned with delicate lace details.

Eddie Murphy, epitomizing elegance, opted for a white Brioni suit, complementing the tropical ambience of their special day, confirmed People magazine.

This is the 64-year-old Emmy Award-winning actor's second marriage, having previously been married to Nicole Mitchell Murphy, with whom he shares five children.

For Paige Butcher, 44, this marks her first marriage, cementing their bond after welcoming two children together, 8-year-old daughter Izzy Oona and 5-year-old son Max Charles.

The news of their nuptials surfaced shortly after Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher made a public appearance together at the premiere of 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' in Los Angeles on June 20, but the details were recently revealed by People magazine.

Joined by Murphy's daughters Bria, Shayne Audra, and Bella Zahra from his previous marriage, the couple exuded happiness and anticipation ahead of their private wedding ceremony.

Eddie Murphy, known for his dedication to family, has often expressed his love and appreciation for his children and partner.

His 'Beverly Hills Cop' co-star Judge Reinhold recently shared insights with People magazine, describing Murphy as a devoted family man, "He's crazy about his kids and his family. He's a family guy at heart. Truly is. He really is."

The couple's journey together began in 2012, blossoming into a loving relationship that saw the birth of their daughter Izzy in 2016 and their engagement in September 2018, just months before welcoming their son Max.

While Paige Butcher maintains a low profile in the media, she has shared glimpses of their relationship during public appearances.

At the 2020 Golden Globes, Eddie Murphy affectionately described her as "wonderful" and "very, very sweet and romantic," reflecting the deep bond they share.

Acknowledging their journey together, Eddie Murphy expressed gratitude to Paige Butcher and his children during his acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award, emphasizing their unwavering love and support.

With a total of ten children, including his eldest sons Eric and Christian, and daughters Bria, Shayne Audra, Bella Zahra, Zola Ivy, and Angel Iris, Eddie Murphy's family continues to grow stronger with Paige Butcher now officially joining as his wife.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor