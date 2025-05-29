Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson's 'The Pickup' to be released in August 2025

Los Angeles [US], May 29 : Get ready to see Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson together in 'The Pickup'.

The film will be released on Prime Video on August 6, as per Deadline.

Directed by Tim Story, the filmmaker behind The Blackening, Barbershop and Ride Along, The Pickup sees a routine cash pickup take a wild turn when two mismatched armored truck drivers, Russell (Murphy) and Travis (Davidson), are ambushed by ruthless criminals led by a savvy mastermind, Zoe (Palmer), with plans that go way beyond the cash cargo. As chaos unfolds around them, the unlikely duo must navigate high-risk danger, clashing personalities, and one very bad day that keeps getting worse.

Check out first look images of the show

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKMyaXiNaO4/?igsh=ZGxtdjZrcXRrMjdo

Eva Longoria, Marshawn Lynch, Andrew Dice Clay, and Ismael Cruz Cordova are also a part of the film, which is written by Kevin Burrows & Matt Mider.

Producers on the project included John Davis, John Fox, Murphy, Story, and Charisse Hewitt-Webster.

