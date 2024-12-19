Eddie Redmayne to return for 'Day of the Jackal' Season 2

Los Angeles [US], December 19 : There's great news for fans of 'The Day of the Jackal' as Eddie Redmayne is returning to the second season.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Eddie will reprise his titular role in the new season of The Day of the Jackal.

"Thank you so much for watching and supporting The Day of the Jackal," Redmayne said in a Sky Instagram post on Thursday. "If there's one thing that the Jackal can't stand, it's a loose end. So we will see you soon for season two."

There was previously no word yet whether Lashana Lynch or Redmayne would return for the next installment because saying so would have spoiled the twist ending in the Peacock adaptation, which released its finale on December 12.

Recently, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Redmayne revealed that he was initially reluctant to join The Day of the Jackal when he was first approached.

"I loved the original movie and the Frederick Forsyth book," he said. "So when the first three scripts arrived in my inbox, there was a level of hesitation because you don't want to butcher something you love."

But, "I read the first episode or two of this series and I found it so propulsive and compelling and the character so enigmatic, that I just wanted to know what happened next," he added.

The series is based on a 1971 novel by Frederick Forsyth, which was previously adapted into a 1973 feature film. The series follows a cat-and-mouse game between a chameleonic assassin (Redmayne) and an MI6 agent (Lynch) who's determined to catch him.

