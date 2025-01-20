Edward Berger calls his film ‘Conclave’ a blend of power, faith, and human condition

Mumbai, Jan 20 Edward Berger, the director of ‘Conclave’, has called the film glimpse a confluence of power, faith, and the human condition. The film gives a peek into a centuries-old ritual which is both deeply spiritual and politically charged.

The character-driven thriller delves into one of the world’s most mysterious and sacred events, the election of a new Pope. It is based on the best-selling novel by Robert Harris.

Commenting on the film’s layered storytelling, Edward said, “‘Conclave’ offers a rare glimpse into a centuries-old ritual that is both deeply spiritual and politically charged. It’s a story about power, faith, and the human condition, with themes that resonate far beyond the Vatican walls”.

At the heart of ‘Conclave’ is Ralph Fiennes, who delivers a strong performance as Cardinal Lawrence, the conflicted figure at the center of this secretive process. Following the sudden death of the Pope, Cardinal Lawrence is tasked with managing the covert proceedings to choose a new spiritual leader, a task fraught with intrigue, power struggles, and moral dilemmas.

Talking about his part in the film, Ralph Fiennes said, “The script is a great read. It’s full of manipulative, rather dark figures doing dubious things. There’s ambition and corruption, but it goes deeper than political machinations. For Lawrence, it’s about finding the right spiritual leader—a decision that carries immense weight”.

With an intricate plot that intertwines political intrigue, personal secrets, and ethical questions, Conclave builds relentless tension within the hallowed walls of the Vatican.

The screenplay, penned by Academy Award nominee Peter Straughan (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy), masterfully balances a gripping narrative with profound moral questions, making ‘Conclave’ a thought-provoking cinematic experience.

PVR-INOX is bringing ‘Conclave’ to Indian theatres on January 31.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor