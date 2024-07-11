Edward Bluemel from ‘Sex Education’ to star in Agatha Christie series ‘The Seven Dials Mystery’

Los Angeles, July 11 'Killing Eve' and 'Sex Education' star Edward Bluemel, who was most recently seen in the fantasy show 'My Lady Jane', has joined the cast of the upcoming Agatha Christie series 'The Seven Dials Mystery'.

Bluemel joins 'How to Have Sex' star Mia McKenna-Bruce, who would lead the whodunnit, written by 'Broadchurch' creator and former 'Doctor Who' showrunner Chris Chibnall.

Set in 1925, 'The Seven Dials Mystery' follows a lavish country house party where a practical joke appears to have gone murderously wrong. It’s down to the fizzingly inquisitive Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent to unravel a chilling plot that will change her life, cracking wide open the country house mystery, reports variety.com.

The actor will play Jimmy Thesiger, a charming yet witty man who becomes Bundle’s ally in the murder investigation.

The series also stars Helena Bonham Carter and Martin Freeman.

Alongside 'The Seven Dials Mystery', Bluemel also has a lead role in the upcoming limited series 'Washington Black' alongside Sterling K. Brown, and will be seen in the drama 'We Might Regret This'.

