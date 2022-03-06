'Edward Scissorhands' house for sale, complete with film memorabilia

Los Angeles, March 6 The house used as the location setting for Tim Burton's 1990 cult classic, 'Edward Scissorhands' starring Johnny Depp, is on the market for a whopping $700,000.

Located just outside of Tampa, Florida, the home was bought two years ago for $230,000 by current owner Joey Klops, reports deadline.com.

He went full force into the house's history, stocking it with memorabilia from the Johnny Depp star turn. If you buy the house, the artefacts are yours to keep.

Klops has also renovated the space to more closely align it with the film.

Among the highlights: mushroom wallpaper covering the kitchen and other rooms to match the film's flavour, and a full-sized Edward Scissorhands mannequin.

