Eid Celebrations in Mumbai: Eggs Hurled At Munawar Faruqui In Mohammad Ali Road

Munawar Faruqui, the winner of Bigg Boss 17, was captured on camera losing his temper after an incident where a restaurant owner reportedly threw eggs at him in Mumbai's Mohammed Ali Road late on Tuesday night. In the latest development, the eatery owner and five staff members have been charged for causing disturbance and allegedly pelting eggs at Munawar.

Sources revealed that the accused had invited Munawar to their restaurant in the Minara Masjid area for Iftaar. However, the stand-up comedian opted to dine at another eatery nearby. Subsequently, they allegedly threw eggs at him, as reported by Times of India. His security was seen holding him tightly as he appeared to get out of control.

This comes a few weeks after Munawar Faruqui was detained during a raid at a hookah parlour in Mumbai. However, the stand-up comedian was later released by the Mumbai police. Hours after his release, Munawar shared a cryptic post on his Instagram story, seemingly poking fun at his detention.