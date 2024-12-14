Eijaz Khan reflects on his role in SRK starrer 'Jawan', "It spoilt me and pushed me to strive for better"

New Delhi [India], December 14 : Actor Eijaz Khan, who has successfully transitioned from television to cinema and OTT platforms, shared his experiences and key takeaways from Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, in which he played a significant role.

Speaking to ANI, the Tanu Weds Manu actor expressed how working on the Atlee-directed Jawan has set a new benchmark for him. "The film has spoilt me, and now I always strive to do something better and better," he remarked.

The film featured Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, with an ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak, and Sanchari Bhattacharya in prominent roles.

Eijaz Khan portrayed 'Manish Gaikwad', the brother of Vijay Sethupathi's character. Reflecting on the movie's success, Eijaz said, "I was a part of history. Everything felt unbelievable, like a dream. It spoilt me. Voh karne ke baad (after doing that), you always strive to do something better and better."

Sharing his key takeaways from the film, Eijaz noted, "One thing I learned from the film is that even if you are supremely talented, the people who truly succeed in touching the hearts of millions are those who never settle for the fame and fortune they have. They keep working harder and harder."

He elaborated, "Their efforts are continuous (unki mehnat jaari rehti hai). With each success, they feel an even greater responsibility to work harder and produce better work."

Eijaz Khan's recent performance was in the OTT film Zabt, alongside Rahul Dev and Manoj Joshi. The movie is available for streaming on Prasar Bharati's OTT platform, Waves.

The story follows Eijaz Khan's character, a smart and ambitious man who moves to Mumbai. To acquire real estate, he borrows money from an underworld don but gets robbed. The film delves into the mysteries of his past and his quest to recover the lost money.

