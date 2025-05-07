Eijaz Khan reveals he plans to venture into production soon

Mumbai, May 7 Actor Eijaz Khan attended The World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025. During the event, the 'Bigg Boss 14" contestant revealed that he wishes to venture into production soon.

Eijaz is a part of the film "Zabt", which streamed on WAVES. The thriller stars Rahul Dev, Vaibhavi Upadhyay, and Manoj Joshi, along with Eijaz playing the lead role of a businessman. The project has been made under the direction of Ajoy Varma Raja.

Talking about "Zabt", Eijaz shared, “It was an amazing experience shooting the film, as well as being here. Waves has brought together people from across the industry under one umbrella. I plan to start producing content soon, and being here was an enriching experience."

The WAVES summit was attended by over 10,000 people, including some of the biggest names from Bollywood such as Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone.

Held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, the summit ran from May 1 to May 4.

On the work front, Eijaz Khan last graced the screen with the second season of the espionage thriller, “Adrishyam 2—The Invisible Heroes,” where he shared screen space with Pooja Gor.

Eijaz, who was seen as veteran agent Ravi Verma, spilled his excitement about the project saying, “Adrishyam 2 is bigger, bolder, and more intense. This season, Ravi isn’t fighting alone. He’s joined by an undercover agent, Durga, played by Pooja Gor, as she brings a fresh perspective and an unstoppable force to the battlefield. Together, we’re facing enemies more dangerous than ever. If you thought Season 1 was thrilling, get ready, this is just the beginning.”

Produced by Bombay Show Studios LLP, with Sachin Pandey and Aditya Pandey as producers, “Adrishyam 2” will premiere on Sony LIV from 4th April.

