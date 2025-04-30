'Einstein' drama starring Matthew Gray Gubler delayed to 2026-27 season

Washington [US], April 30 : CBS has announced that its recently ordered procedural drama 'Einstein' will not premiere next season as initially planned.

The network has decided to postpone the show until the 2026-27 season due to scheduling constraints, as per Deadline.

The decision to delay 'Einstein' comes after CBS began assembling its schedule for the 2025-26 season.

The network reportedly didn't have enough space on its schedule to fit the show in.

Despite the delay, CBS is moving forward with other new series, including the workplace comedy 'DMV,' which is still set to premiere next season.

CBS will have a busy schedule ahead, with three other new dramas set to premiere in the 2025-26 season.

These include 'Boston Blue,' a spinoff of 'Blue Bloods'; 'CIA,' set in the same fictional universe as 'FBI'; and 'Sheriff Country,' a spinoff of 'Fire Country.'

The network has also renewed a dozen scripted series and will continue to air reality staples like 'Survivor' and 'The Amazing Race.'

'Einstein' stars Matthew Gray Gubler as Lewis Einstein, the great-grandson of Albert Einstein and a tenured professor at Princeton who gets involved in solving puzzling cases with a detective played by Rosa Salazar.

The show is produced by CBS Studios and created by Andy Breckman, with executive producers including Randy Zisk, Tariq Jalil, and Rose Hughes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor