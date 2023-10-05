Eisha Chopra recalls horrifying incident of being "physically groped" by elderly man

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 : Actor Eisha Chopra shared a shocking incident about being "physically groped" by a man in a public place.

Eisha described the incident of facing abuse in a ten-page long post and she also mentioned that it was not an easy thing for her to cope with it and she was absent from social media.

She wrote in her post, "Around 10 days ago, I was physically groped by a man I did not know, in a public place, filled with people. He was well-dressed, seemed erudite, and close to 70 years old. He came up to me and introduced himself and somehow mistook me shaking his hand, as an invitation to pull me in and take his own hands anywhere he pleased. I was a mess for days."

She added, "If you noticed my absence online or offline, it's because I haven't been able to be fully present, even with myself. I fell into strange pattern of not sleeping some nights, or not being able to sleep, or oversleeping the next day to make up for it."

The actor continued that it all happened "very fast". "But what I remember more vividly is how my body froze even faster."

"And in that moment when everything had stood still for me, he was swiftly gone."

She recalled that this was not the first time she faced all this. As Eisha mentioned, "When I went to bed that night, I thought back to the first time this happened to me. I was 7 years old. Ironically at the movies. Bang center of the middle row. His face I remember very well. I still get the chills."

"More hands have been on my body without my consent than I could count on my own fingers," she added.

Chopra concluded with, "I know we're all tired of this conversation. Trust me, I'm tired too. I know we all think it's getting a bit too loud. But let's consider this. Were you surprised to read this post? Then, it's not nearly loud enough."

She captioned her post with, "TRIGGER WARNING..ABUSE & ASSAULT In case, you're wondering where I've been. Share, if you feel it has some value"

On the work front, Eisha is known for 'P.O.W. Bandi Yuddh Ke', 'Out of Love' and 'Neerja'.

