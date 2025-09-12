Ek Chatur Naar: Divya Khossla Talks About Living in a Slum for a Week, Opens Up About Learning UP Language

Divya Khossla starrer Ek Chatur Naar is heading to the theatres, and ahead of the film’s anticipated release, Divya shared insights into her role. She talked about living in a slum for a week and learning the UP language to bring authenticity to her character.

In a chat on Archana Puran Singh’s vlog, Divya shared, “I didn’t know the UP language, but I learnt it and practised at home. Later, our director made me live in a slum for almost a week” She also revealed that she got accustomed to the bad smell of the gutter next to her jhopdi (hut).

To receive natural reactions from the actors, director Umesh Shukla revealed that a few scenes were shot without informing the actors about the shoot’s location. He mentioned, “The naala scene that we made Divya do, we didn’t inform her about the location. We just took her there and made her stand there,” he said. Recalling the moment, Divya shared, “I was this close to falling in there. I was extremely scared. They made me do everything, including sweeping, scrubbing, and cleaning.”

In addition to immersing herself in the role, Divya also improvised one of her monologues from the film, which the director termed ‘extremely popular’. She further added that she studied influencer videos of Uttar Pradesh and interacted with the staff to get more accustomed to the local slang and even learned a few cuss words to bring believability to her character’s nature.

Directed by Umesh Shukla, Ek Chatur Naar brings together Divya Khossla and Neil Nitin Mukesh for the first time in a story revolving around a woman who is sharp with her wit and tries to outsmart everyone around her. Promising a complete rollercoaster of laughter and drama, Ek Chatur Naar lands in theatres on 12th September.