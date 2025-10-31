Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 10: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa’s Film Crosses Rs 55 Crore Mark, Maintains Steady Run; Check Day-Wise Earning Report

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 10: Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, continued its steady run at the box office as it entered its second week. According to Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 2.50 crore on its tenth day of release. The total domestic collection now stands at Rs 55 crore. The film recorded an overall 13.01 per cent occupancy in the Hindi market on Thursday. The morning shows saw 8.13 per cent occupancy, while afternoon shows reached 14.09 per cent. The evening and night shows recorded 13.30 and 16.50 per cent occupancy, respectively.

The movie opened well and showed strong growth during the first weekend. However, after a solid first week, the second week has seen a gradual decline in numbers. The film’s day-wise earnings so far include Rs 9 crore on Day 1, Rs 7.75 crore on Day 2, Rs 6 crore on Day 3, and Rs 5.5 crore on Day 4. After crossing Rs 50 crore recently, the film is now aiming for the Rs 100 crore milestone.

Made on a modest budget of Rs 25 crore, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has already recovered its production cost and surpassed the lifetime earnings of Sanam Teri Kasam (Rs 42.28 crore).

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat follows the story of a powerful politician who falls for a determined superstar, leading to a stormy relationship filled with love, obsession, and heartbreak.

With strong word-of-mouth among its core audience, the movie’s performance in the coming weekend will decide if it can maintain its momentum and inch closer to the Rs 100 crore mark.

The movie stars Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa, Sachin Khedekar and Shaad Randhawa. It is directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by Anshul Rajendra Garg and Dinesh Jain under Desi Movies Factory. The runtime is 141 minutes.