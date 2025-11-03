Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 13: How Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s Film Performed on Its 2nd Sunday; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 13: Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, continued its steady box office performance on Day 13. The romantic drama earned Rs 3.75 crore on its second Sunday, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 64.40 crore, according to Sacnilk. The film recorded an overall 23.72% Hindi occupancy on November 2. The morning shows saw around 9.82% turnout, while afternoon shows rose to 28.66%. Evening shows recorded 32.92% occupancy, and night shows stood at 23.47%.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat opened with Rs 9 crore on Day 1 and continued with Rs 7.75 crore on Day 2, Rs 6 crore on Day 3, Rs 5.5 crore on Day 4, Rs 6.25 crore on Day 5, Rs 7 crore on Day 6, and Rs 3.5 crore on Day 7. In the second week, it collected Rs 4.5 crore on Day 8, Rs 3 crore on Day 9, Rs 2.65 crore on Day 10, Rs 2.35 crore on Day 11, and Rs 3.15 crore on Day 12.

After crossing Rs 50 crore recently, the film is now aiming for the Rs 100 crore milestone. Made on a modest budget of Rs 25 crore, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has already recovered its production cost and surpassed the lifetime earnings of Sanam Teri Kasam (Rs 42.28 crore).

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat follows the story of a powerful politician who falls for a determined superstar, leading to a stormy relationship filled with love, obsession, and heartbreak.

The movie stars Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa, Sachin Khedekar and Shaad Randhawa. It is directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by Anshul Rajendra Garg and Dinesh Jain under Desi Movies Factory. The runtime is 141 minutes.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Trailer