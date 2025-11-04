Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 14: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Globally

Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa starrer film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is reciving loads of love from audience even after having tough competitors like Thamaa, Taj, Kantara: Chapter 1. Film has grossed Rs 80 crore (₹66 crore nett) in India during its two-week theatrical run, according to trade analysts. By its second weekend, the producers reported ₹86 crore gross in India and ₹101 crore worldwide, including ₹15 crore from overseas markets.

While ticket price variations may slightly lower overall collections, early estimates project "Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat" will earn Rs 1.5-2 crore nett. This would bring its 14-day India nett collection to approximately Rs 71 crore (Rs 85 crore gross). Strong performance suggests it will likely surpass Rs 100 crore gross domestically. Given its reported Rs 25 crore production budget, the romantic drama starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa is undoubtedly a box office SUPERHIT.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film is riding high on strong word of mouth and audience appreciation. The makers have now announced that the film has crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide within just 12 days, cementing its place among the biggest hits of the year.

Day wise collection

Day 1: Rs 9 Cr

Day 2: Rs. 7.75 Cr

Day 3: Rs 6 Cr

Day 4: Rs 5.5 Cr

Day 5: Rs 6.25 Cr

Day 6: Rs 7 Cr

Day 7: Rs 3.5 Cr

Day 8: Rs 4.5 Cr

Day 9: Rs 3 Cr

Day 10: Rs 2.65 Cr

Day 11: Rs 2.35 Cr

Day 12: Rs 3.15 Cr

Day 13: Rs 3.75 Cr

Day 14: Rs 1.65 Cr

After crossing Rs 50 crore recently, the film is now aiming for the Rs 100 crore milestone. Made on a modest budget of Rs 25 crore, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has already recovered its production cost and surpassed the lifetime earnings of Sanam Teri Kasam (Rs 42.28 crore). Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat follows the story of a powerful politician who falls for a determined superstar, leading to a stormy relationship filled with love, obsession, and heartbreak.

The movie stars Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa, Sachin Khedekar and Shaad Randhawa. It is directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by Anshul Rajendra Garg and Dinesh Jain under Desi Movies Factory. The runtime is 141 minutes.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Trailer