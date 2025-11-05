Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 15: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa’s Film Inches Closer to Rs 70 Crore Mark in India – Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 15: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is holding steady at the box office in its second week. The romantic drama earned Rs 2. 25 crore on Day 15 (second Tuesday). With this, the film’s total domestic box office collection stands at Rs 68.30 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. On November 4, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 23.39 percent. Morning shows saw 11.84 percent occupancy. Afternoon shows recorded 21.38 percent. Evening shows were at 24.70 percent and night shows rose to 35.65 percent.

The film had earned Rs 55 crore in its first week. In the second weekend, it collected Rs 2.35 crore on Friday, Rs 3.15 crore on Saturday and Rs 3.75 crore on Sunday. On Day 14, the film added Rs 1.65 crore.

Day-wise Collection (India)

Day 1: Rs 9 crore

Day 2: Rs 7.75 crore

Day 3: Rs 6 crore

Day 4: Rs 5.5 crore

Day 5: Rs 6.25 crore

Day 6: Rs 7 crore

Day 7: Rs 3.5 crore

Day 8: Rs 4.5 crore

Day 9: Rs 3 crore

Day 10: Rs 2.65 crore

Day 11: Rs 2.35 crore

Day 12: Rs 3.15 crore

Day 13: Rs 3.75 crore

Day 14: Rs 1.65 crore

Day 15: Rs 2,25 crore

Total: Rs 68.30 crore

According to the makers, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide. The production banner Desi Movies Factory said that the film made Rs 86.1 crore in India and Rs 15 crore overseas by the end of its second weekend.

Made on a modest budget of Rs 25 crore, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has already recovered its production cost and surpassed the lifetime earnings of Sanam Teri Kasam (Rs 42.28 crore).

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat follows the story of a powerful politician who falls for a determined superstar, leading to a stormy relationship filled with love, obsession, and heartbreak.

The movie stars Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa, Sachin Khedekar and Shaad Randhawa. It is directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by Anshul Rajendra Garg and Dinesh Jain under Desi Movies Factory. The runtime is 141 minutes.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Trailer