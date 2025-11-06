Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 16: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa’s Film Maintains Steady Pace, Crosses Rs 70 Crore Mark; Check Earnings

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 16: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat continued its steady run at the box office on day 16. The film collected Rs 2 crore on Wednesday, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 70.30 crore. On November 5, Hindi occupancy for Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat was 13.81 percent. Morning shows had 9.23 percent occupancy, afternoon 17.36 percent, evening 15.62 percent, and night shows 13.03 percent.

The film opened with Rs 9 crore on its first day. Collections dipped on the following days but picked up slightly over the weekend. Week one ended with Rs 55.15 crore. On its second Friday, it earned Rs 2.35 crore, followed by Rs 3.15 crore on Saturday and Rs 3.75 crore on Sunday. The movie added Rs 1.65 crore on day 14 and Rs 2.25 crore on day 15. With its total collection crossing the Rs 70 crore mark, the movie ranks among the highest-grossing romantic films of 2025.

Made on a modest budget of Rs 25 crore, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has already recovered its production cost and surpassed the lifetime earnings of Sanam Teri Kasam (Rs 42.28 crore).

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat follows the story of a powerful politician who falls for a determined superstar, leading to a stormy relationship filled with love, obsession, and heartbreak.

The movie stars Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa, Sachin Khedekar and Shaad Randhawa. It is directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by Anshul Rajendra Garg and Dinesh Jain under Desi Movies Factory. The runtime is 141 minutes.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Trailer