Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 17: Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa’s Film Continues Its Steady Run; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 17: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat continues to have a steady run at the box office. Despite competing with major releases like Thamma and Baahubali: The Epic, the film has managed to maintain its pace. The romantic drama crossed the Rs 70 crore mark in India on its third Thursday. With the current momentum, the film is moving towards the Rs 80 crore mark next. As per Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 1.15 crore on Day 17. The total net collection in India now stands at Rs 71.35 crore. The film recorded an overall 10.03 per cent Hindi occupancy on Thursday. Morning shows saw 7.42 per cent occupancy, while afternoon shows had 11.21 per cent. The evening shows recorded 10.32 per cent occupancy, and the night shows stood at 11.16 per cent.

Day-wise Box Office Collection (India Net)

Day 1: Rs 9 crore

Day 2: Rs 7.75 crore

Day 3: Rs 6 crore

Day 4: Rs 5.5 crore

Day 5: Rs 6.25 crore

Day 6: Rs 7 crore

Day 7: Rs 3.5 crore

Day 8: Rs 4.5 crore

Day 9: Rs 3 crore

Day 10: Rs 2.65 crore

Day 11: Rs 2.35 crore

Day 12: Rs 3.15 crore

Day 13: Rs 3.75 crore

Day 14: Rs 1.65 crore

Day 15: Rs 2.25 crore

Day 16: Rs 1.9 crore

Day 17: Rs 1.15 crore (Early estimates)

Total: Rs 71.35 Cr

Made on a modest budget of Rs 25 crore, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has already recovered its production cost and surpassed the lifetime earnings of Sanam Teri Kasam (Rs 42.28 crore).

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat follows the story of a powerful politician who falls for a determined superstar, leading to a stormy relationship filled with love, obsession, and heartbreak.

The movie stars Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa, Sachin Khedekar and Shaad Randhawa. It is directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by Anshul Rajendra Garg and Dinesh Jain under Desi Movies Factory. The runtime is 141 minutes.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Trailer