Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 20: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa’s Film Holds Steady, Nears Rs 75 Crore Mark in India

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 20: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat continues to hold strong at the box office even after 20 days of release. The romantic thriller collected an estimated Rs 1.50 crore on Sunday, according to the Sacnilk. With this, the movie’s total domestic collection has reached Rs 74.95 crore. Despite several new releases, the film maintained steady footfall across theatres in its third weekend.

The movie recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 19.36% on Sunday, November 9, 2025. The film saw a slow start in the morning with 8.36% occupancy, which gradually improved to 21.47% in the afternoon. Evening shows performed the best with 27.62%, while night shows maintained steady attendance at 19.99%.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day-wise Box Office Collection (as per Sacnilk)

Day 1: Rs 9.00 crore

Day 2: Rs 7.75 crore

Day 3: Rs 6.00 crore

Day 4: Rs 5.50 crore

Day 5: Rs 6.25 crore

Day 6: Rs 7.00 crore

Day 7: Rs 3.50 crore

Day 8: Rs 4.50 crore

Day 9: Rs 3.00 crore

Day 10: Rs 2.65 crore

Day 11: Rs 2.35 crore

Day 12: Rs 3.15 crore

Day 13: Rs 3.75 crore

Day 14: Rs 1.65 crore

Day 15: Rs 2.25 crore

Day 16: Rs 1.90 crore

Day 17: Rs 1.25 crore

Day 18: Rs 0.75 crore

Day 19: Rs 1.25 crore

Day 20: Rs 1.50 crore

Total (20 Days): Rs 74.95 crore (India Net)

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has surprised everyone at the box office. The film has received strong support from the audience and has become one of the successful romantic dramas of the year. Made on a budget of Rs 25 crore, it has already recovered its cost and earned a good profit. It is now slowly heading toward the Rs 100 crore mark, but its progress will depend on how it performs in the coming days as new films release.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat follows the story of a powerful politician who falls for a determined superstar, leading to a stormy relationship filled with love, obsession, and heartbreak.

The movie stars Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa, Sachin Khedekar and Shaad Randhawa. It is directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by Anshul Rajendra Garg and Dinesh Jain under Desi Movies Factory. The runtime is 141 minutes.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Trailer

