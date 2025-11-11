Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 21: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa’s Film Crosses Rs 75 Crore Mark in India; Check Day-Wise Earning Report

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 21: The Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has slowed at the box office and recorded its lowest collection since release. The film earned Rs 50 lakh on its third Monday, the 21st day in theatres, taking its total to Rs 75.45 crore, according to Sacnilk. Its second-week collection stood at Rs 16.3 crore. On day 18, Friday, it earned Rs 70 lakh. It saw a jump on Saturday, day 19, collecting Rs 1.25 crore, and Rs 1.5 crore on Sunday. The film recorded an overall 9.31 per cent Hindi occupancy on, November 10, 2025. Morning shows saw 7.27 per cent occupancy, afternoon shows 9.94 per cent, evening shows 9.58 per cent, and night shows 10.44 per cent.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day-wise Box Office Collection (as per Sacnilk)

Day 1: Rs 9.00 crore

Day 2: Rs 7.75 crore

Day 3: Rs 6.00 crore

Day 4: Rs 5.50 crore

Day 5: Rs 6.25 crore

Day 6: Rs 7.00 crore

Day 7: Rs 3.50 crore

Day 8: Rs 4.50 crore

Day 9: Rs 3.00 crore

Day 10: Rs 2.65 crore

Day 11: Rs 2.35 crore

Day 12: Rs 3.15 crore

Day 13: Rs 3.75 crore

Day 14: Rs 1.65 crore

Day 15: Rs 2.25 crore

Day 16: Rs 1.90 crore

Day 17: Rs 1.25 crore

Day 18: Rs 0.75 crore

Day 19: Rs 1.25 crore

Day 20: Rs 1.50 crore

Day 21: Rs 0.50 crore

Total (21 Days): Rs 75.45 crore (India Net)

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has surprised everyone at the box office. The film has received strong support from the audience and has become one of the successful romantic dramas of the year. Made on a budget of Rs 25 crore, it has already recovered its cost and earned a good profit. It is now slowly heading toward the Rs 100 crore mark, but its progress will depend on how it performs in the coming days as new films release.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat follows the story of a powerful politician who falls for a determined superstar, leading to a stormy relationship filled with love, obsession, and heartbreak.

The movie stars Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa, Sachin Khedekar and Shaad Randhawa. It is directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by Anshul Rajendra Garg and Dinesh Jain under Desi Movies Factory. The runtime is 141 minutes.\

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Trailer