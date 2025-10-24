Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 3: How Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s Film Performed on Its First Thursday – Check Earnings

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 3: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat collected Rs 6 crore on its third day at the box office. The movie opened with Rs 9 crore on day one and earned Rs 7.75 crore on day two. The total net collection so far stands at Rs 22.75 crore. The film recorded an overall 25.14 per cent Hindi occupancy on Thursday. Morning shows had 9.99 per cent occupancy. Afternoon shows recorded 27.71 per cent. Evening shows reached 30.89 per cent and night shows registered 31.98 per cent.

The film released on October 21 and faced a clash with Ayushmann Khurrana’s horror movie Thamma. Reports suggest that the movie was made on a budget of Rs 25 crore. The film is close to reaching profitability.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat revolves around a powerful politician who falls in love with a strong-willed superstar. Their romance takes a turn into obsession, pride and heartbreak. The movie stars Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa, Sachin Khedekar and Shaad Randhawa. It is directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by Anshul Rajendra Garg and Dinesh Jain under Desi Movies Factory. The runtime is 141 minutes.