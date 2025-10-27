Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 6: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s Film Crosses Rs 40 Crore; Check Day-Wise Earning Report

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 6: The romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Sonam Bajwa and Harshvardhan Rane, continues to perform strongly at the box office. According to box office tracker Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 41.50 crore in six days. The film opened with Rs 9 crore on Diwali day. It earned Rs 7.75 crore on the second day, followed by Rs 6 crore on the third and Rs 5.5 crore on the fourth day. The momentum picked up again over the weekend with Rs 6.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 7 crore on Sunday.

According to early estimates, the film recorded an overall 29.86% Hindi occupancy on Sunday, October 26. Show-wise occupancy stood at 12.35% in the morning, 35.48% in the afternoon, 39.69% in the evening, and 31.91% at night. The film continues to perform well across major cities and is expected to maintain its pace through the coming week.

The film released on October 21 and faced a clash with Ayushmann Khurrana’s horror movie Thamma. Reports suggest that the movie was made on a budget of Rs 25 crore. The film is close to reaching profitability.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat revolves around a powerful politician who falls in love with a strong-willed superstar. Their romance takes a turn into obsession, pride and heartbreak. The movie stars Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa, Sachin Khedekar and Shaad Randhawa. It is directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by Anshul Rajendra Garg and Dinesh Jain under Desi Movies Factory. The runtime is 141 minutes.