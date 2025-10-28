Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 7: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's Film Earns Rs 45 Crore in First Week

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 7: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has managed to stay firm at the box office despite facing tough competition from Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma. The film collected Rs 3.50 crore on its seventh day, taking its total box office earnings to Rs 45 crore. It opened with Rs 9 crore on day one and maintained a fair run through the week. The movie earned Rs 7.75 crore on day two, Rs 6 crore on day three, Rs 5.5 crore on day four, Rs 6.25 crore on day five, and Rs 7 crore on day six.

The film recorded an overall 17.97 percent occupancy in Hindi theatres on Monday, October 27. Morning shows had around 10.19 percent occupancy, which improved slightly in the afternoon to 19.10 percent. Evening shows saw 18.45 percent, while night shows recorded the highest turnout at 24.14 percent.

Despite Thamma dominating the box office with over Rs 90 crore in its first week, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat carved its own space with strong audience support and word-of-mouth appreciation.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat revolves around a powerful politician who falls in love with a strong-willed superstar. Their romance takes a turn into obsession, pride and heartbreak. The movie stars Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa, Sachin Khedekar and Shaad Randhawa. It is directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by Anshul Rajendra Garg and Dinesh Jain under Desi Movies Factory. The runtime is 141 minutes.