Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 8: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa's Film Nears Rs 50 Crore, Surpasses Sanam Teri Kasam Lifetime Collection

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 8: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat continues its strong run at the box office. The film earned Rs 4.50 crore on Day 8, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 49.50 crore, according to the Sacnilk. The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 27.80 percent on Tuesday, October 28. It saw 12.49 percent in morning shows, 29.99 percent in the afternoon, 28.77 percent in the evening, and 39.94 percent at night.

The film opened with Rs 9 crore on its first day and maintained a fair hold through the week. It collected Rs 7.75 crore on Day 2, Rs 6 crore on Day 3, Rs 5.5 crore on Day 4, Rs 6.25 crore on Day 5, Rs 7 crore on Day 6, Rs 3.5 crore on Day 7, and Rs 4.35 crore on Day 8.

Made on a modest budget of Rs 25 crore, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has already recovered its production cost and surpassed the lifetime earnings of Sanam Teri Kasam (Rs 42.28 crore).

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat revolves around a powerful politician who falls in love with a strong-willed superstar. Their romance takes a turn into obsession, pride and heartbreak. The movie stars Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa, Sachin Khedekar and Shaad Randhawa. It is directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by Anshul Rajendra Garg and Dinesh Jain under Desi Movies Factory. The runtime is 141 minutes.