Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 9: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa's Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark; Check Day-Wise Earning Report

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 9: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat continues its strong run at the box office. The romantic drama has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in India despite a slight drop in daily earnings after its opening week. The film collected Rs 3 crore on its ninth day, taking its total to Rs 52.50 crore nett, according to the Sacnilk. The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 14.87 percent on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. Morning shows saw 9.03 percent occupancy, while afternoon shows recorded 16.21 percent. The evening shows had 14.41 percent and night shows 19.81 percent occupancy.

After a solid first week, the movie maintained decent momentum through the extended Diwali period. The film opened with Rs 9 crore on its first day and showed steady growth through the weekend. It earned Rs 7.75 crore on Day 2 and Rs 6 crore on Day 3. Collections dipped to Rs 5.5 crore on Day 4 but picked up again over the weekend with Rs 6.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 7 crore on Sunday. In the second week, the film earned Rs 3.5 crore on Monday and Rs 4.5 crore on Tuesday before adding Rs 3 crore on Wednesday.

With the festive period coming to an end, a drop in numbers is expected. However, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has already emerged as one of the steady performers of the year. Trade experts predict the film could cross Rs 55 crore nett by the end of its extended first week and might touch Rs 75 crore if it continues to hold well in the coming days.

The romantic drama, starring Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rashmika Mandanna, explores love, obsession, and heartbreak — themes that seem to have struck a chord with audiences.

Made on a modest budget of Rs 25 crore, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has already recovered its production cost and surpassed the lifetime earnings of Sanam Teri Kasam (Rs 42.28 crore).

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat revolves around a powerful politician who falls in love with a strong-willed superstar. Their romance takes a turn into obsession, pride and heartbreak. The movie stars Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa, Sachin Khedekar and Shaad Randhawa. It is directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by Anshul Rajendra Garg and Dinesh Jain under Desi Movies Factory. The runtime is 141 minutes.