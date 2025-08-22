Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat teaser out: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa starrer is all about "PYAAR, DUKH, and NAFRAT"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22 : The much-awaited teaser of 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat,' starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, is finally out.

The teaser, unveiled on Friday, hints at a story of heartbreak, passion, and emotional conflict, making fans eager to see Harshvardhan back on screen.

Harshvardhan took to his Instagram to share the teaser along with a caption that read, "Ab Dekhega Zamaana PYAAR, DARD aur NAFRAT, ab Dekhega Zamaana #EkDeewaneKiDEEWANIYAT! Teaser out now, Link in Bio. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat in cinemas this #Diwali - 21st Oct."

The teaser begins with the actor and Sonam crossing paths, suggesting lost love. It then takes viewers into their past, where the two are madly in love and heading towards marriage. The latter part of the teaser shifts to heartbreak, separation, and a painful journey of trying to find their way back to each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa)

Soon after the teaser dropped, fans flooded the comment section to express their excitement.

One user wrote, "Goosebumps all over! This is going to be MASSIVE! Need no words, just full of emotions." Another added, "Sir, Deewaniyat ki saari hadh aapne sach mein padh kar di." A third fan commented, "Diwali will not just be about lights, it will be about burning hearts full of love."

In June this year, Harshvardhan confirmed that the shoot had wrapped with a behind-the-scenes video from the celebration.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film was earlier scheduled to release on October 2, 2025, but the date was later pushed to October 21, 2025. First announced on Valentine's Day under the title 'Deewaniyat,' the project was later retitled.

'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' is produced by Anshul Garg under his banner Desi Music Factory and co-produced by Raghav Sharma.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor