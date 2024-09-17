"Ek saal ka modak quota done": Shraddha Kapoor concludes 10 day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 : Shraddha Kapoor and her love for modak is never ending and her latest post is proof.

When everyone bid adieu to Bappa and performed the rituals of Ganpati Visarjan, Shraddha culminated the joyous Ganesh Chaturthi festival in her own style and with her favourite thing to do.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha shared a video featuring her relishing different kinds of modaks during this 10-day-long festival.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DABa2MJPiMx/

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Ek saal ka modak quota done dona done. tinga linga ling tinga tinga linga ling."

Ganpati Visarjan is held on the culmination of the 10 day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi festival commenced on September 7 and continues until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles.

Devotees across India and abroad celebrate Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence.

Homes and pandals are adorned with elaborate decorations, and the air is filled with prayers, music, and festive chants. The streets come alive with vibrant processions and traditional rituals as people prepare delicious offerings and visit the beautifully decorated pandals.

Meanwhile, on work front, Shraddha is basking in the success of her recent film Stree 2.

'Stree 2' is directed by Amar Kaushik. Actors Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar had a special cameo in the film.

