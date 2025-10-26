"Ek unda, damdaar kalakar hamare beech se chala gaya": Ashish Shelar pays tribute to veteran actor Satish Shah

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 : Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar paid a heartfelt tribute to veteran actor Satish Shah, who passed away on Saturday due to kidney-related complications at the age of 74.

Speaking to ANI, Shelar expressed his condolences while highlighting Shah's immense contribution to the entertainment industry. "..Maharashtra sarkar ki taraf se, vyaktigat meri taraf se, sanskritik mantralaya ki taraf se bhavpurna shrandahajali mai unko arpit karta hu (On behalf of the Maharashtra Government, personally on behalf of me, on behalf of the Culture Ministry, I would like to offer my heartfelt respect to him)," he said.

Shelar further recalled the actor's prolific career, stating, "He worked in about 250 films. He also worked in a lot of serials...ek unda, damdaar kalakar hamare beech se chala gaya (And a great, powerful artist left among all of us.) I want to offer my heartfelt respect to him..."

The news of Shah's demise was shared by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit on Instagram. According to Pandit, the actor suddenly fell ill at his home and was rushed to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, where he breathed his last.

While calling the demise of Satish Shah a "huge loss" for the entertainment industry, Ashoke Pandit said, "Our friend and great actor Satish Shah has passed away due to kidney failure. Just a few hours ago, he suddenly fell ill at home. He was taken to a hospital in Hinduja, Shivaji Park. He has passed away. It is a huge loss for our industry."

Ashoke Pandit recalled his work experience with Satish Shah while expressing his sorrow at the actor's passing."I have worked a lot with Satish. Satish was a very good and talented person. His family told me about this news. There is no word to express his sadness," added Ashoke Pandit.

With a career spanning over four decades, Satish Shah became a household name through his comic roles in films and television.

The actor's diverse filmography includes popular hits like satirical black comedy 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' (1983), 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', 'Main Hoon Na', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Om Shanti Om', and 'Shaadi No. 1'.

Despite his memorable roles in cinema, Shah's portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in the television series 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' remains one of the most iconic comic performances in Indian TV history.

The entertainment industry has been mourning the loss of the Bollywood icon Satish Shah, with fans and colleagues expressing their grief on social media.

