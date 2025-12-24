Ekta Kapoor calls working with Mohanlal in Vrusshabha a blessing, says 'Malayalam is the best content today'

Mumbai, Dec 24 TV Czarina and Bollywood producer Ekta Kapoor, who has made her entry into Malayalam cinema with the highly anticipated movie Vrusshabha, has spoken about collaborating with superstar Mohanlal for the same.

Reflecting on her experience of collaborating with legendary actor Mohanlal for her production house, Balaji Telefilms’ first Malayalam film, Ekta Kapoor spoke about the reverence she holds for Malayalam cinema and for the actor who has long been synonymous with its global acclaim.

“On this platform with so many great actors and, above all, a legend like Mohanlal Sir. What a big honour for Balaji to step foot into the Malayalam film industry with the man who is known as Lalitan, the most revered actor of our times,” said Ekta.

She added, “When this project came to us, we thought it was a sign from God, and we finally got a chance to enter one of the most prolific content streams coming out of Malayalam cinema. The best content in India today is Malayalam content, and the one who has signified and who is synonymous with this content is Mohanlal Sir.” She further said, “To be associated with him for our first Malayalam film, it's just Balaji who has blessed us.”

For the uninitiated, Vrusshabha is an upcoming Indian fantasy action drama film written and directed by Nanda Kishore. It was jointly produced by Connekkt Media and Balaji Motion Pictures, in association with Abishek S Vyas Studios. The film stars Mohanlal in the title role, alongside Samarjit Lankesh, Nayan Sarika, Ragini Dwivedi, Ajay and Neha Saxena.

Talking about Ekta Kapoor, the year 2025 seemed very fruitful for her, with her bagging the prestigious National Award for her movie Kathal and bringing back the cult television classic Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi with Smriti Irani. The producer also recently released the seventh season of her fancy show Naagin.

