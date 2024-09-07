Ekta Kapoor joins brother Tusshar for Ganpati aarti: He’s back again

Mumbai, Sep 7 Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor was joined by his son Laksshya Kapoor sister Ekta and her son Ravie for Ganpati aarti.

Tusshar took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself dressed in an ivory coloured dhoti and doing Ganpati aarti. Ekta and the children can be seen standing besides the actor.

“And he’s back again, to give us the right perspective for all that we desire for ourselves and our families!! May his divine intervention prevail over all deluded thoughts and may he grant us the wisdom to be the best version of ourselves, in all spheres!” the actor wrote as the caption.

The actor’s latest work includes “Dus June Ki Raat”, where he played the role of a panauti, a hapless man with notorious bad luck, and his quest to reopen his father's theatre.

During a chat with IANS previously, he had said that he does believe in “good and bad fortune”. He strongly feels that one can change their destiny with sincere prayers.

“I believe in good fortune and bad fortune. We have come into this world with certain karma. Some people work hard, but they don’t get beyond a certain amount of benefit because there is always something (obstacles) coming their way,” Tusshar told IANS.

“And sometimes, people are not so hardworking, but things fall into place for them.”

He does believe that “in the long term, hard work pays off more,” but “luck definitely has a part to play in the short term at least.”.

“It can reduce the time required to reach your goals or it can make things delayed; that depends on your luck. I believe it is all connected to your karma. I think we manifest all this,” said the son of veteran actor Jeetendra.

