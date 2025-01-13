Ekta Kapoor pens birthday wish for Sakshi Tanwar on 52nd birthday

Mumbai, Jan 13 As Sakshi Tanwar turned 52, TV czarina Ekta Kapoor penned a birthday note for the actress, who has worked in her shows such as “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii” and “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain”.

Ekta took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a selfie picture with Sakshi, who is widely recognised for her portrayal of Parvati Agarwal.

For the caption, Ekta wrote: “Happy Birthday Soxxxy.”

After her television debut in 1998 with Albela Sur Mela, Sakshi gained fame for her role of Parvati in the soap opera, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. She then essayed the role of Priya Kapoor, opposite Ram Kapoor, in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

In the 2016 film Dangal, she played Daya Kaur, wife of former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trains his daughters to be world-class wrestlers against social odds.

Sakshi made a comeback on television with Tyohaar Ki Thaali. Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta, Sakshi Tanwar come together for upcoming thriller 'Dial 100’.

Talking about Ekta, she is currently in Jaipur and recently shared a glimpse of her “2000-calories” filled yummy Rajasthani thali.

Ekta took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a glimpse of the delicacies she gorged on. She revealed she had “dal baati choorma and ker sangri.”

Upon getting her thali, Ekta was heard saying: “2000 calories guys. 2000 calories.”

On January 9, Ekta shared some glimpses of her downtime with her family in Jaipur. The producer was accompanied by his son Ravie, and nephew Laksshya during the holiday.

She took to the stories section of the photo-sharing app and posted a short clip where Laksshya could be seen holding Ravie's hand while Ektaa asked the two to smile for the camera.

Ekta had also welcomed “queen” Tabu on “Bhoot Bangla”, which is being shot in Jaipur.

‘Bhooth Bangla’ starring Akshay Kumar promises to be a perfect blend of thrills and laughter, as the film explores the haunted house genre with a comedic twist.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali. The story is written by Akash A Kaushik and screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair and Priyadarshan. The dialogues are by Rohan Shankar.

‘Bhooth Bangla’ is set to arrive in cinemas on April 2, 2026.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor