Ekta Kapoor takes her "dil ke tukde" on a joyful ride

Mumbai, Jan 8 Apart from being one of the biggest producers of today's time, Ektaa Kapoor is also a doting mother to her son Ravie Kapoor. Recently, she took to her Instagram stories and dropped a clip of her fun time with her little bundle of joy.

The video shared on social media features Ektaa Kapoor enjoying a car ride with son Ravie. Accompanying them was Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya Kapoor.

In the meantime, Ektaa Kapoor recently made a strong statement against actor Ram Kapoor. Without taking any names, she took to the stories section of her Instagram account and penned a cryptic note that went, "Unprofessional actors giving interviews about my shows shud shut up! False information N skewed stories. Can only last till. I talk’...... but there is dignity in silence.”

Ektaa Kapoor's statement comes in response to Ram Kapoor's comment on the kissing scene in the popular television show "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain", co-starring Sakshi Tanwar. Ram Kapoor said that at the time he asked Ektaa Kapoor if she was sure about the scene, however, the producer refused to budge.

During a recent media interaction, Ram Kapoor was quoted saying that his job as an actor is to do his work, and he does not owe an explanation to anybody. He added that his job is to follow the script. The actor said, "How can I say that I won’t do this? If I do, then I’m not an actor."

He further revealed, "Ektaa is the one who wrote the scene, wanted us to do the scene... I told Ektaa, Are you sure? Ye television mein pehle kabhi hua nahi hai (This has not happened on television before); it was the first kiss of television, which is a big thing. And three generations watch (the show) together... but Ekta was very confident that we should do it. I said, okay, I’ll first get a go-ahead from my wife. Then I told Sakshi that, look, I will handle Ekta. If you have a problem, tell me."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor