Ekta Kapoor visits Lalbaug Cha Raja, video gives glimpse into on-ground management

Mumbai Aug 29 IANS Television czarina Ekta Kapoor is extremely religious and spiritual at heart. The produecer has lawyas been an avid devotee of Lord Ganesha. On accoun of Ganesh Chaturthi, Kapoor was seen heading to Lalbaug to seek the blessings of Lalbaug Cha Raja today.

Ekta Kapoor, as luck would have it, got to even touch the long flower garland that had been put on the deity. Ekta shared a beautiful video on her social media account, giving a glimpse into her beautiful darshan. Behind Ekta, in the video, one can see how other devotees who had probably been standing for hours to seek blessings from the divine were pulled and pushed by the ground managing staff at the location to make way for others. Clearly, not everyone has access to the VIP provision.

Every year, Ekta makes sure to visit the Lalbaug Cha Raja to seek blessings. On the 28th of August, Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra visited the Lalbaug Cha Raja to seek blessings from the deity for their upcoming movie, Param Sundari. Actresses Nushrratt Bharuccha and Geeta Basra and singer Rahul Vaidya were recently spotted offering their prayers at the Lalbaugh Cha Raja.

Recently, Ektaa Kapoor and her banner, Balaji Telefilms, alerted people after discovering fake casting agents falsely claiming links to the company. The production house released an official statement and clarified that they had no connection with certain social media accounts that were misrepresenting themselves as Balaji insiders. The note stated, “Balaji Telefilms Limited hereby clarifies that Instagram account holders Vishal and Pooja, operating under the name pooja_castingdirector and claiming to hold the designation of ‘Assistant Casting Director’ with our organization, have no affiliation whatsoever with Balaji Telefilms. We unequivocally disassociate ourselves from this individual and strongly condemn any attempt to misuse our company’s name or reputation to take undue advantage of aspiring actors."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor