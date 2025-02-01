Ektaa Kapoor calls mom Shobha Kapoor, ‘finance minister’ of Kapoor mansion on latter’s birthday

Mumbai, Feb 1 Producer Ektaa Kapoor, whose female led film ‘Crew’ received a great response last year, is celebrating her mother Shobha Kapoor. On Saturday, Ektaa took to her Instagram, and shared a video featuring her family. She called her mother the fulcrum of the family, who has always baked the family out of difficult times as the producer hinted towards her mother’s “discreet savings” that have come in handy.

The video showcases several throwback moments of the family having some great time. She wrote in the caption, “Happie bday boss !!! The sun of our solar system, the finance minister of our budgets spends n financial allocations. The queen of our kingdom, the strategist who saves us always from going broke. As I always say it’s the mother who saves the family by her discreet savings. Love u a lot. Boss lady (sic)”.

Earlier, Ektaa took to the Stories section of Instagram, and shared a video of herself inhaling the hydrogen. Hydrogen Inhalation Therapy (HIT) has emerged as a promising strategy to counteract oxidative stress, and inflammation.

Of late, the city has witnessed a spike in diseases arising out of the apocalyptic air quality. The emissions from the slow-moving vehicular traffic, owing to widespread civil works and construction, have coupled with the suspended particles from the constructions across the city.

Ektaa is considered one of the biggest icons of the television industry. She started her career at the age of 17, interning with advertisement and feature filmmaker Kailash Surendranath.

Her daily soaps changed the course of television bringing in a different style of storytelling focusing on family dramas which catered to a large chunk of population making her ventures exceedingly profitable.

She is the recipient of Padma Shri, India’s 4th highest civilian honour, and also boasts of an International Emmy Directorate Award which she was feted with at the 51st edition of International Emmy Awards.

She has created and produced more than 130 Indian soap operas. Some of her popular shows include ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, ‘Pavitra Rishta’, ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki’, ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain’, ‘Naagin’, ‘Kundali Bhagya’, and others.

