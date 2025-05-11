Ektaa Kapoor enjoys a special Mother's Day lunch with her little munchkins

Mumbai, May 11 Prominent television and film producer Ektaa Kapoor took her son, Ravie Kapoor, and her nephew Laksshya on a special Mother's Day lunch.

Ektaa took to her Instagram stories and dropped a couple of glimpses of her day out with the kids. While little Ravie was enjoying herself in her mother's lap, Laksshya was seen relishing a big chocolate-chip cookie.

For the unversed, Ektaa welcomed her son through surrogacy on 27th January 2019. The producer shared that she chose surrogacy after experiencing several failed pregnancies following multiple rounds of IVF. Ektaa has named her son after her father, Jeetendra, whose real name is Ravi Kapoor.

Announcing the arrival of her son, Ektaa dropped a note on social media saying, “

Not just Ektaa, but her brother, Tusshar Kapoor, also became Bollywood's first single dad when he welcomed his son Laksshya via surrogacy on June 1, 2016.

In the meantime, Ektaa recently launched the Madhya Pradesh 2.0 Film Policy during the WAVES summit 2025. The policy is another move in making the state a prime shooting destination in India.

Shedding light on Madhya Pradesh’s cinematic potential, Ektaa said during the summit, "From what we could see, Madhya Pradesh is definitely the visuals, the heritage, the legacy — sorted." She highlighted the need for financial facilitation to attract large-scale productions, adding, "They've just launched a great policy. What they would need now is some kind of financial ease for the makers so they can support large-scale productions, which will not only boost the state’s economy but also make it easier for filmmakers to shoot there."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor