Ektaa Kapoor excited to work with Shanaya Kapoor in pan-India film ‘Vrushabha’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 : Producer Ektaa Kapoor on Saturday welcomed new member Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor in her upcoming pan-India film ‘Vrushabha’ starring Mohanlal.

Taking to Instagram, Ektaa shared the pictures of Shanaya and Mohanlal along with a lengthy note.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “It was for years I wanted to work with @sanjaykapoor2500 n now his beautiful talented daughter is starting her pan india journey with this SPECTACLE @shanayakapoor02. It’s Official: #ShanayaKapoor is all set to make her PAN INDIA debut in Legendary Star #Mohanlal’s epic action entertainer #VRUSHABHA . Get ready for an epic saga filled with drama, action, and a whole lot of glamour! With her talent and beauty, Shanaya is sure to steal the show as she plays a pivotal role bridging the gap between past and present timelines starring opposite #RoshanMeka.”

As soon as Ektaa uploaded the post, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Kapoor sisters- Janhvi and Khushi reacted with heart emojis.

Shanaya’s dad and actor Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “Jai Siddhivinayak. I am so Excited. @ektarkapoor love you.”

Even before the release of her debut film ‘Bedhadak’, Shanaya signed her new movie.

Apart from her, the film will also star, Zahrah S Khan and Telugu actor Roshann Meka in the lead roles.

Few days ago, Ektaa made the announcement about her new film 'Vrushabha' in collaboration with actor Mohanlal.

Taking to Instagram, Ektaa shared a picture featuring herself, her father-actor Jeetendra and Mohanlal.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Posing with d legend n the genius !!!! JAI MATA DI so excited to b working with the actor par excellence @mohanlal. Balaji Telefilms partners with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for VRUSHABHA - a Pan India bilingual Telugu Malayalam Film starring megastar Mohanlal. High on emotions and VFX, the film is an Epic Action Entertainer transcending generations. Touted to be one of the biggest films of 2024, VRUSHABHA, directed by Nanda Kishore, goes on floors later this month and will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi."

The film is an epic action entertainer transcending generations.'Vrushabha', directed by Nanda Kishore, goes on floors later this month and will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi.

The film is slated to release in 2024.

Shanaya will be making her acting debut with Karan Johar's 'Bedhadak', in which she will be seen essaying the role of Nimrit.

The film also stars Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles.In March 2022, she announced the news on her Instagram handle and unveiled her first look from the film.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

